



Based on a complaint of the 18-year-old Mumbai student, Hiren Bhunje, a case was registered against the unidentified person.





The incident came to light on Wednesday evening when Bhunje approached the Parksite Police Station with a complaint of email hacking, an official said.





The teenager, who resides in Ghatkopar (West), has passed Class 12 in science stream and wants to study MBBS in Poland.





The medical aspirant had applied for a visa and submitted all required details, including his email ID.





He was also in contact with officials of a medical university in Poland for admission through his email, the official said.





At around 11.25 pm on Tuesday, an unidentified person illegally obtained access to Bhunje's email ID and sent abusive mails to the Consulate General of Poland in Mumbai and the university officials, he said. -- PTI

