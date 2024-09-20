RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Mumbai student's email ID hacked to send abusive messages to Poland Consulate General

September 20, 2024  00:51
image
An unidentified person hacked email account of a student and sent abusive mails on the IDs of the Consulate General of Poland in Mumbai and officials of a medical science university in the European country, the police said on Thursday. 

Based on a complaint of the 18-year-old Mumbai student, Hiren Bhunje, a case was registered against the unidentified person.

The incident came to light on Wednesday evening when Bhunje approached the Parksite Police Station with a complaint of email hacking, an official said. 

The teenager, who resides in Ghatkopar (West), has passed Class 12 in science stream and wants to study MBBS in Poland. 

The medical aspirant had applied for a visa and submitted all required details, including his email ID. 

He was also in contact with officials of a medical university in Poland for admission through his email, the official said. 

At around 11.25 pm on Tuesday, an unidentified person illegally obtained access to Bhunje's email ID and sent abusive mails to the Consulate General of Poland in Mumbai and the university officials, he said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Doctors to withdraw 'cease work' from Saturday
LIVE! Doctors to withdraw 'cease work' from Saturday

'Doctors Have Given Us Citizens, A Spine'
'Doctors Have Given Us Citizens, A Spine'

'When we get justice we will stop the protest.'

3 days in US: This is PM Modi's itinerary
3 days in US: This is PM Modi's itinerary

New initiatives to boost cooperation to ensure stability in the Indo-Pacific, ways to find peaceful solutions to the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza and addressing concerns of the global South will be the focus of Prime Minister Narendra...

TDP-YSR Congress war over Tirupati laddus turns bitter
TDP-YSR Congress war over Tirupati laddus turns bitter

TDP spokesperson Anam Venkata Ramana Reddy in a press conference claimed that the adulteration has been confirmed by a Gujarat-based livestock laboratory, on the ghee samples provided by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, which manages...

Salman Khan faces security scare
Salman Khan faces security scare

The incident took place in the early hours of Wednesday between Mehboob Studio and Galaxy Apartments in Bandra where Khan lives, he said.The actor, who has received several threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and who is provided...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances