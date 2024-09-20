RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


K'taka BJP MLA Munirathna arrested in rape case

September 20, 2024  16:56
BJP MLA N Munirathna was arrested on Friday in connection with a case of rape, sexual harassment and criminal intimidation registered against him, the police said. 

Along with him, six others have also been booked in the case following the complaint of a 40-year-old woman who alleged that the incident took place at a private resort within the Kaggalipura police station's jurisdiction, they said. 

Munirathna's arrest came a day after a special court for people's representatives granted conditional bail to the MLA who was arrested on various charges, including using casteist slurs. 

The court had, after hearing arguments on his bail plea, allowed his application on the condition of furnishing a Rs 2 lakh bond and two sureties, and issued specific instructions prohibiting him from tampering with evidence or obstructing the investigation. 

The 60-year-old was arrested soon after he stepped out of Parappana Agrahara Prison, where he had been lodged for three days in connection with an SC/ST atrocity case.
