Israel Air Force fighter jets on Thursday night attacked about 30 rocket launchers and military infrastructures of the terrorist organization Hezbollah in Lebanon.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced that over 100 rocket launchers primed for imminent attacks on Israel were destroyed.





These launchers, scattered across Hezbollah's positions in southern Lebanon, contained an estimated 1,000 rocket barrels. In addition, several Hezbollah buildings and a weapons depot were also hit.





The airstrikes come just a day after Hezbollah's leader, Hassan Nasrallah, vowed revenge for what he described as a series of unprecedented and deadly attacks against Hezbollah operatives.





Speaking in his first public address since these attacks, Nasrallah accused Israel of detonating communication devices belonging to Hezbollah operatives across Lebanon which resulted in 37 deaths and nearly 3,000 injuries.





Israel's defence minister Yoav Gallant warned that the country was entering a "new phase in the war," indicating that the conflict, previously centred around Gaza, was now expanding to the northern border with Lebanon.