RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Israel attacks Hezbollah, destroys rocket launchers

September 20, 2024  08:31
Representative image
Representative image
Israel Air Force fighter jets on Thursday night attacked about 30 rocket launchers and military infrastructures of the terrorist organization Hezbollah in Lebanon.
 
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced that over 100 rocket launchers primed for imminent attacks on Israel were destroyed. 

These launchers, scattered across Hezbollah's positions in southern Lebanon, contained an estimated 1,000 rocket barrels. In addition, several Hezbollah buildings and a weapons depot were also hit.

The airstrikes come just a day after Hezbollah's leader, Hassan Nasrallah, vowed revenge for what he described as a series of unprecedented and deadly attacks against Hezbollah operatives. 

Speaking in his first public address since these attacks, Nasrallah accused Israel of detonating communication devices belonging to Hezbollah operatives across Lebanon which resulted in 37 deaths and nearly 3,000 injuries.

Israel's defence minister Yoav Gallant warned that the country was entering a "new phase in the war," indicating that the conflict, previously centred around Gaza, was now expanding to the northern border with Lebanon.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Israel attacks Hezbollah, destroys rocket launchers
LIVE! Israel attacks Hezbollah, destroys rocket launchers

Bengal docs to withdraw 'cease work' from Saturday
Bengal docs to withdraw 'cease work' from Saturday

The protesting doctors said they would not work in the Outpatient Department but would partially work in emergency and essential services.

'Doctors Have Given Us Citizens, A Spine'
'Doctors Have Given Us Citizens, A Spine'

'When we get justice we will stop the protest.'

TDP-YSR Congress war over Tirupati laddus turns bitter
TDP-YSR Congress war over Tirupati laddus turns bitter

TDP spokesperson Anam Venkata Ramana Reddy in a press conference claimed that the adulteration has been confirmed by a Gujarat-based livestock laboratory, on the ghee samples provided by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, which manages...

Terror threat to India from ISIS, Qaeda in J-K: FATF
Terror threat to India from ISIS, Qaeda in J-K: FATF

It said a "sudden rise" in terrorist-financing investigations was seen in 2023 and this was attributed to events arising out of incidents in Manipur that led to such probes in more than 50 cases.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances