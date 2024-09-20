RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


iPhone 16 jumps of shelves in Delhi, Mumbai

September 20, 2024  09:47
The highly awaited iPhone 16 series officially went on sale today with enthusiastic buyers lining up outside Apple Stores in Delhi and Mumbai. Hundreds of eager fans gathered outside Apple Saket in Delhi and Apple BKC in Mumbai, some arriving hours before the stores opened, hoping to be among the first to purchase the new iPhone models. The excitement surrounding the iPhone 16 series launch has driven a huge turnout.

Pre-bookings began on September 13, and deliveries for those who pre-ordered is also set to start on the same day. Prices begin at Rs Rs 79,900 and go up to Rs Rs 1,84,900.
