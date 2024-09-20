RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


How monsoon has advanced over India

September 20, 2024  23:22
Distribution of rainfall in India from June 1 to September 20, 2024.
LIVE! NIA conducts searches in Punjab in Pannun case

TTD confirms animal fat in laddus, Jagan says...

The Tirupati Laddu row intensified on Friday with the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which is managing the super-rich temple, backing Chief Minister N Chandra Babu Naidu's claim that the famous 'prasadam' had animal fat and...

US preparing for potential war with China

United States Navy Chief Admiral Lisa Franchetti unveiled the 2024 Navigation Plan, outlining navy's readiness for a potential war with China over the next two years, Taiwan News.

Tensions among MVA allies over CM's come to fore

In signs of friction in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) over the chief minister's post, Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray leader Sanjay Raut on Friday said ally Congress should understand his party's contribution in increasing the grand...

'Abhaya Di Was Killed Ruthlessly'

'Abhaya Di was one of the best seniors we could have.''She secured a seat in chest medicine which is huge in India, where only 10-20 seats are available for the general category.''Such a talent was destroyed ruthlessly.'

