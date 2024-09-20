RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Hollywood A listers lend support to Kamala Harris during Oprah show

September 20, 2024  11:02
image
A bevy of Hollywood A listers US Vice President Kamala Harris and media mogul Oprah Winfrey sat down for an event in battleground Michigan that touched open issues ranging from immigration to the economy, reproductive rights and gun violence prevention.

 "It is so good to be with @Oprah for a town hall to speak directly with Americans about the issues on their minds in this election," Harris said in a post on X. 

 "There is so much at stake in this election, and, ultimately, the question before us is: What kind of country do we want to live in? The beauty of a democracy, as long as we can hold on to it, is that each of us has the power to answer that question," the Democratic Presidential candidate said.

 "Our campaign is about who we are as Americans--and making clear that we stand for freedom, independence, and dignity. Oprah conducted the talk titled "Unite for America," as studio show that was similar to the set of Winfrey's former talk show. 

 The event, which was also livestreamed included around 400 audience members and those who joined virtually, including celebrities Ben Stiller, Jennifer Lopez, Bryan Cranston, Chris Rock, Tracee Ellis Ross, Julia Roberts and Meryl Streep. During the show voters joined in person to talk about their experiences with reproductive access, school shootings and other key issues.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Test Updates: Bangladesh struggling on 26/3 at lunch
Test Updates: Bangladesh struggling on 26/3 at lunch

LIVE! Sensex breaches 84,000-mark for 1st time ever
LIVE! Sensex breaches 84,000-mark for 1st time ever

Suits BJP to allow...: Cong on Tirupati laddu row
Suits BJP to allow...: Cong on Tirupati laddu row

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's claim that animal fat was used in Tirupati laddus during the previous government has triggered a massive political row, with the YSRCP accusing Naidu of indulging in "heinous...

No one should face her fate: E&Y employee's family
No one should face her fate: E&Y employee's family

Anna Sebastian Perayil, a Keralite who passed her CA exams in 2023, worked at EY Pune office for four months before she succumbed on July 21.

Army officer's friend alleges sexual harassment by cops
Army officer's friend alleges sexual harassment by cops

Taking suo motu cognisance of the incident, the NCW sought an action taken report from the DGP.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances