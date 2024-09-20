



Justice Amit Mahajan refused to quash the order framing charges against Maliwal. A detailed order is awaited. On December 8, 2022, the trial court had ordered framing of charges against Maliwal and three others under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Corruption Act, including Section 13(1)(d) (criminal misconduct by a public servant).





The case was lodged by the Anti-Corruption Bureau on a complaint by former DCW chairperson and BJP MLA Barkha Shukla Singh. The high court last year stayed the trial court proceedings against Maliwal in the criminal case. According to the prosecution, the accused, in conspiracy with each other, abused their official position and obtained pecuniary advantages for AAP workers, who were appointed to different DCW posts without following the due process.

The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed a plea by Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal challenging framing of charges against her under the anti-corruption law for allegedly abusing her official position when she was Delhi Commission for Women chief in appointing people associated with the AAP to different posts in the women's rights body.