September 20, 2024  16:49
image
Albinder Dhindsa, CEO Blinkit, posts this image on X this morning and writes, "We started delivering iPhones at 8 AM - and we're going to cross the 300 mark in a couple of minutes Today is going to be one crazy day!"

Starting today, quick-commerce platforms like Blinkit and BB Now will deliver the iPhone to your doorstep within minutes. 

 Albinder Dhindsa, the co-founder and CEO of Blinkit, informed in a social media post on Friday that the company will deliver the iPhone 16 in Delhi, NCR, Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru on the very launch day of the iPhone. "Get the all-new iPhone 16 delivered in 10 minutes! We've partnered with @UnicornAPR for the third year in a row, bringing the latest iPhone to Blinkit customers in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru (for now) -- on launch day! P.S - Unicorn is also providing discounts with select credit cards and EMI options are available too," said Dhindsa.
