German envoy meets Rahul Gandhi, discusses Indo-German ties

September 20, 2024  00:32
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi/File image
German Ambassador to India Philipp Ackermann met Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday and discussed Indian politics and the ties between both nations. 

Ackermann posted a picture with Gandhi as he hailed his "great discussion" with him. 

"Great discussion today with the Leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi. Useful exchange on Indian politics and Indo-German relations," he said in a post on X. -- PTI
