RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

'Doctors Have Given Us Citizens A Spine'

September 20, 2024  09:17
image
On Tuesday morning the doctors have had sandwiches for breakfast. A man selling tea sits by the wall. Packs of mineral water are stacked in several places. A man goes around the beds, where some protestors lie asleep, picking up rubbish in a giant black garbage bag.

A group of women working for an NGO have organised lunch for 300 doctors -- huge containers of millet Khichdi and Alu-Dum (potato curry).

At the far end, a group of doctors have set up the 'Abhaya Clinic', the name given to the deceased victim. Doctors sit and write prescriptions for those who have come seeking treatment, a bunch of medicines lie on the table.

On a 'Cease Work' protest until justice is done to their colleague who was raped and brutally killed -- and to address the deep rooted wrongs of the state medical education system -- the doctors are unrelenting till all their demands are addressed by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's government, confronting an acute crisis led by the young that has transfixed the city of joy.

Rediff.com's Archana Masih reports on an afternoon spent with the striking doctors. Read it here. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Test Updates: Jadeja out for 86; India lose 7th wkt
Test Updates: Jadeja out for 86; India lose 7th wkt

LIVE! iPhone 16 jumps of shelves in Delhi, Mumbai
LIVE! iPhone 16 jumps of shelves in Delhi, Mumbai

Did India send arms to Ukraine despite Russia protest?
Did India send arms to Ukraine despite Russia protest?

India described as "inaccurate" a media report that said artillery shells sold by Indian arms manufacturers have been diverted by European customers to Ukraine and New Delhi has not intervened to stop it.

Time Modi Connects With Kamala Harris
Time Modi Connects With Kamala Harris

Over the years, India has enjoyed bipartisan support in the US and this asset must be kept intact and nurtured through across the board political and civil society engagement, suggests former foreign secretary Shyam Saran.

TDP-YSR Congress war over Tirupati laddus turns bitter
TDP-YSR Congress war over Tirupati laddus turns bitter

TDP spokesperson Anam Venkata Ramana Reddy in a press conference claimed that the adulteration has been confirmed by a Gujarat-based livestock laboratory, on the ghee samples provided by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, which manages...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances