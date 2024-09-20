



A group of women working for an NGO have organised lunch for 300 doctors -- huge containers of millet Khichdi and Alu-Dum (potato curry).





At the far end, a group of doctors have set up the 'Abhaya Clinic', the name given to the deceased victim. Doctors sit and write prescriptions for those who have come seeking treatment, a bunch of medicines lie on the table.





On a 'Cease Work' protest until justice is done to their colleague who was raped and brutally killed -- and to address the deep rooted wrongs of the state medical education system -- the doctors are unrelenting till all their demands are addressed by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's government, confronting an acute crisis led by the young that has transfixed the city of joy.





Archana Masih reports on an afternoon spent with the striking doctors.

On Tuesday morning the doctors have had sandwiches for breakfast. A man selling tea sits by the wall. Packs of mineral water are stacked in several places. A man goes around the beds, where some protestors lie asleep, picking up rubbish in a giant black garbage bag.