CBI gets nod to prosecute Lalu in land-jobs scam

September 20, 2024  12:02
The CBI told a Delhi court on Friday that it has obtained requisite sanctions from authorities concerned to prosecute former railway minister Lalu Prasad in a corruption case related to the alleged land-for-jobs scam. The CBI filed the sanctions before Special Judge Vishal Gogne. 

 The central probe agency informed the court that there were around 30 other accused in the case for whom prosecution sanction was awaited, and urged it to grant 15 more days to enable it to obtain the requisite documents. 

The court directed the CBI to expedite the process to obtain the sanctions for the other accused and posted the matter for further hearing on October 15. The case pertains to Group-D appointments made in the West Central Zone of the railways based in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, during Lalu Prasad's tenure as the railway minister from 2004 to 2009 in return for land parcels gifted or transferred by the recruits in the name of the RJD supremo's family or associates, according to officials. 

 The agency registered the case on May 18, 2022, against Prasad and 15 others, including his wife, two daughters, unidentified public servants and private persons. PTI
