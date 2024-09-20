



She mentioned that Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about these statements, but the response came from BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda, which she deemed 'inferior' and 'aggressive.'





According to the Congress leader, due to the unchecked and violent remarks made by certain BJP leaders and ministers, Congress President and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, wrote a letter to the Prime Minister expressing concern for the safety of Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha.





"If the Prime Minister had faith in democratic values, equal dialogue, and respect for elders, he would have personally responded to this letter. Instead, he had an inferior and aggressive response written by Nadda ji and sent it," she added in her post.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday expressed concern over the safety of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi following recent comments made by BJP leaders.