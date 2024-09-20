RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Bengal doctors call off 'cease work' after 42 days

September 20, 2024  19:17
image
Junior doctors agitating over the RG Kar incident called off their 'cease work' on Friday evening, announcing partial resumption of duties entailing attending essential services in state-run hospitals from Saturday.

Ending the logjam persisting for 42 days, the medics withdrew the 'cease work' after holing a march to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) office in Salt Lake, Kolkata, from the state health department's headquarters, where they had been demonstrating for over a week.

The procession covered a distance of around 4 km from the 'Swasthya Bhawan' to the CGO Complex.

The medics have said they would not work in the Outpatient Department (OPD), but partially function in emergency and essential services.

The doctors had called the 'cease work' and staged the sit-in outside the state health department headquarters in the wake of the rape and murder of a young medic at RG Kar hospital.   -- PTI
