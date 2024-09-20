RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Are Women Empowered? IIMA Finds Out

September 20, 2024  18:38
The Gender Centre at the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) launched a report today on the status of womens empowerment in India.

The report, titled Womens Empowerment at the Subnational Level: Towards Achieving Gender Equality, introduces the Women Empowerment Index that provides a detailed, district-level analysis of womens empowerment across India, offering new insights and data to help advance gender equality.

By focusing on district-level data, rather than taking a broader state-wide approach, the report reveals the unique challenges women encounter in different regions and across different communities -- from limited access to education and economic independence to the struggle for a better work-life balance -- to enable more targeted interventions by districts.

The study compared and analysed data for women aged between 15 to 49 from a total of 705 districts across the country from the National Family Health Survey-4 (NFHS-4) and NFHS-5, and it reveals a complex landscape with significant variations in womens empowerment. Some key findings from the report are:
  • Of the sample of 705 districts, 67.5% of districts report women empowered in decision-making and mobility. There has been an increase in women's involvement in decision-making, particularly regarding their own healthcare, household purchases, and how to spend their husband's income. The percentage of women who make decisions either alone or jointly with their partners has grown.
  • The percentage of women who have ownership of their own asset (land or house) alone or jointly with their partner has also increased from 29.09% in NFHS-4 to 35.00% in NFHS-5.
  • Although womens literacy rates have increased, only 46.1% districts reported educational empowerment, and women respondent in just 32.25% of districts felt that they were able to achieve work-life balance, highlighting ongoing challenges with unpaid domestic work.
  • Higher education: The average number of women completing higher education increased from 11.43 per 100 women in NFHS 4 to 14.42 per 100 women in NFHS 5. But primary and secondary education didnt show very significant difference.
Furthermore, interest in mass media has also surged from 69.12% in NFHS-4 to 76.24% in NFHS-5, with more women engaging with various forms of media, indicating greater exposure to mass media (listening to radio, watching television, and reading newspapers).

You can access the full report HERE
