RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Apple to start selling iPhone 16 series from today, Pro model at Rs 1,19,900

September 20, 2024  01:18
File image
File image
Premium mobile device maker Apple will start selling iPhone 16 series smartphones from September 20 onwards, sources aware of the development said. 

The company for the first time has plans to start assembling iPhone Pro Series in India but those models will start selling at a later date, the source said. 

"The entire iPhone 16 lineup will be available across the country tomorrow," an Apple India spokesperson said. 

The company, however, did not offer any comment on the availability of assembled in India iPhone Pro series. 

This is the first time the company is selling the iPhone Pro series at lower price than the previous version mainly on account of import duty cut in the recent budget. 

"iPhone 16 Pro starts at Rs 1,19,900 and iPhone 16 Pro Max starts at Rs 1,44,900," the company had said in a statement. 

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max were launched at starting price of Rs 1,34,900 and Rs 1,59,900 about a year ago. 

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be available in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage capacities with largest ever display size of 6.3 inches and 6.9 inches in iPhone series. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! CBI quizzes TMC youth leader over doc's murder
LIVE! CBI quizzes TMC youth leader over doc's murder

Pannun files civil case against Indian govt, Doval
Pannun files civil case against Indian govt, Doval

Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has filed a civil lawsuit against the Government of India and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, with a US court issuing summons in the case.

'Doctors Have Given Us Citizens, A Spine'
'Doctors Have Given Us Citizens, A Spine'

'When we get justice we will stop the protest.'

Terror threat to India from ISIS, Qaeda in J-K: FATF
Terror threat to India from ISIS, Qaeda in J-K: FATF

It said a "sudden rise" in terrorist-financing investigations was seen in 2023 and this was attributed to events arising out of incidents in Manipur that led to such probes in more than 50 cases.

Train driver spots iron pole on tracks, mishap averted
Train driver spots iron pole on tracks, mishap averted

On the complaint of Rudrapur city section railway engineer Rajendra Kumar, an FIR was lodged at GRP Police Station Rampur under sections of the Railways Act 1989 against unnamed people.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances