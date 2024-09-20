



The company for the first time has plans to start assembling iPhone Pro Series in India but those models will start selling at a later date, the source said.





"The entire iPhone 16 lineup will be available across the country tomorrow," an Apple India spokesperson said.





The company, however, did not offer any comment on the availability of assembled in India iPhone Pro series.





This is the first time the company is selling the iPhone Pro series at lower price than the previous version mainly on account of import duty cut in the recent budget.





"iPhone 16 Pro starts at Rs 1,19,900 and iPhone 16 Pro Max starts at Rs 1,44,900," the company had said in a statement.





iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max were launched at starting price of Rs 1,34,900 and Rs 1,59,900 about a year ago.





iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be available in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage capacities with largest ever display size of 6.3 inches and 6.9 inches in iPhone series. -- PTI

Premium mobile device maker Apple will start selling iPhone 16 series smartphones from September 20 onwards, sources aware of the development said.