6-yo-girl found dead on campus of govt-run school in Gujarat

September 20, 2024  14:26
A six-year-old girl was found dead on the campus of a government-run primary school in a village in Gujarat's Dahod district, police said on Friday. 

The Class 1 student was found in the compound of the primary school in Torani village of Singvad taluka on Thursday night by her parents and relatives, Deputy Superintendent of Police J D Kansara said. 

 "When the girl did not return home after school, her parents and relatives started searching for her and arrived at the school at night. They found her unconscious in the compound behind the school building," he said. 

 The child was taken to the Limkheda Civil Hospital, where doctors declared her dead, he said. "We have registered a case of accidental death and sent the body for post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death, the official said. 

 Talking to reporters, a relative of the deceased girl said the school gate was locked, and they had to jump over the compound wall. The child was found unconscious behind the school building. PTI
