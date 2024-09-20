



Nine-year-old Shreyovi Mehta, from Faridabad, was named a runner-up in the prestigious competition.





Shreyovi's winning entry, titled In the Spotlight, is of two peafowls silhouetted against a hazy, dreamy canopy of trees at the Keoladeo National Park in Bharatpur, Rajasthan.





Her photograph was chosen from among 60,000 entries sent in by participants of all ages from 117 countries.





Take a peek at these extraordinary photographs and prepare to be amazed by the beauty and diversity of our planet.





The 60th annual Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition will return to the Natural History Museum, London, in the second week of October, with 100 gorgeous images of animals in the wild.