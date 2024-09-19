



The animal resources development minister said that any untoward incident makes the state government responsible but the safety of women is the responsibility of everyone.





The ruling Trinamool Congress, however, sought to distance itself from the remarks made by the minister.





In a purported video, Debnath was seen telling a gathering in Purba Bardhaman district on Wednesday that during a recent 'Reclaim the night' movement in his area Purbasthali, a woman and two men were seen sipping beer at a hotel.





"What if something untoward would have happened to the woman? Our men had kept vigil at that time. But if they were not around? My words for parents -- your daughter had gone to join a protest. That's fine. But later, she was seen consuming liquor. We informed you (parents) to take her home, we also asked the police to ensure she is safe," he said.





Debnath said he has requested the hotel owners in his area not to sell liquor to women after midnight. -- PTI

