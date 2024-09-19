



The incident took place when Khan was sitting at the Bandra Bandstand promenade after his morning walk on Wednesday, following which the police detained the accused duo, an official said.





During their investigation, they told the police that they were playing mischief with Khan, he said. "A man and a burqa-clad woman going on a two-wheeler spotted Salim Khan sitting at the Bandstand promenade and came near him after taking a U-turn. They stopped close to him and asked him 'Lawrence Bishnoi ko bheju kya?' (Should we send Lawrence Bishnoi to you?)," the official said.





After threatening him, the couple fled from the spot, he said. Salim Khan's bodyguard later lodged a complaint at the Bandra police station on Wednesday, based on which an case was registered.





"We launched a probe and detained both the accused persons. During their investigation, they told us that they were playing mischief," he said. PTI

