RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

UP cops attacked during Ganesh idol immersion in Mathura; 7 held

September 19, 2024  00:39
File image
File image
Two constables of the local intelligence unit were attacked allegedly by a group of intoxicated people involved in a dispute at a tea stall during the Ganesh idol immersion festivities at Gokul Barrage here, police said on Wednesday.

Seven of the attackers were apprehended at the scene by police who responded to the incident. A search is underway for additional suspects, they said.

Senior superintendent of police Shailesh Kumar Pandey said, "Head constable Sumit Singh and constable Gaurav Kumar who were monitoring the immersion event, were dressed in plain clothes and witnessed the altercation."

"Their efforts to mediate were met with aggression from the intoxicated group, leading to a physical assault. Sumit Singh sustained a head injury, and both constables were subjected to verbal abuse," he added.

Deputy superintendent of police Bhushan Verma arrived with reinforcements and arrested seven accused. 

However, some individuals managed to flee. 

The injured Sumit Singh was rushed to a hospital for treatment, SSP said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Archer's return: Major boost for England's ODI hopes
Archer's return: Major boost for England's ODI hopes

England fast bowler Jofra Archer will play his first One-day International for 18 months in Thursday's clash with Australia at Trent Bridge, stand-in captain Harry Brook said on Wednesday.

Keralites drank liquor worth Rs 818 cr during 12-day Onam
Keralites drank liquor worth Rs 818 cr during 12-day Onam

Over the 12-day festival period, Rs 818.21 crore worth of liquor was sold, surpassing last year's figures of Rs 809.25 crore during the same period, according to officials here on Wednesday.

MP teacher held for raping 3-year-old student; school ignores complaint
MP teacher held for raping 3-year-old student; school ignores complaint

While Chief Minister Mohan Yadav promised strict action in the matter, the Opposition Congress accused the Bharatiya Janata Party government of failing to protect children in the state.

5 Odisha cops suspended for attacking Army officer, molesting friend
5 Odisha cops suspended for attacking Army officer, molesting friend

According to an order issued by the director general of police YB Khurania on Wednesday the five police personnel have been suspended on charge of gross misconduct.

Ronaldo's new boss: Al-Nassr make shock appointment
Ronaldo's new boss: Al-Nassr make shock appointment

Al-Nassr have appointed Stefano Pioli as manager to replace Luis Castro, the Saudi Pro League club said on Wednesday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances