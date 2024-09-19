



Gaikwad was panned by leaders cutting across party lines after he offered Rs 11 lakh to anyone who cut off Gandhi's tongue for the latter's statement in the US on reservations.





Shinde also attacked AAP leader Atishi, who will be sworn in as Delhi chief minister on September 21, for "supporting" terrorist Afzal Guru.





The BJP has been claiming Atishi's parents signed a mercy petition for Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru.





Addressing an event connected to the state government's Ladki Bahin Yojana, Shinde praised Gaikwad for conceptualising the statues of saints and other revered personalities in Buldhana.





"The Congress must protest in front of Rahul Gandhi residence for his statement against reservations. The opposition spread fake narrative about Constitution being changed and the end of reservations. Now, Congress leaders are going abroad and talking about ending quota. This is an insult to Babasaheb Ambedkar and the Constitution," Shinde asserted. -- PTI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday supported his embattled MLA Sanjay Gaikwad and asked the Congress to protest against Rahul Gandhi for his comments on reservations.