



The second round of talks between agitating junior doctors and officials of the West Bengal government failed to resolve the impasse due to the RG Kar issue on Wednesday night despite the meeting taking place on a "positive note", following the state government's refusal to hand over written minutes of the talks, the doctors alleged.





The medics announced that they would continue with their agitation and 'cease work' till the government issues written directives on the safety and security measures for doctors in state-run hospitals as agreed in the talks.





"While the talks went smoothly, the government refused to hand over signed and written minutes of the issues which were discussed. We are feeling let down and disappointed with the government's attitude. We will send an email tomorrow detailing our demands based on which the government has assured it will issue directives. We will continue our agitation till then," Dr Aniket Mahato, one of the agitating doctors, said.





The doctors maintained that although the government agreed on most of their demands and accepted them as legitimate, they stopped short of putting it down in writing.





The body of the post-graduate trainee doctor was found at the RG Kar hospital on August 9.





A court extended the jail custody of the 44 people arrested in connection with the vandalism at the hospital on the eve of Independence Day till September 24. A mob ransacked parts of the hospital while protests were going on outside it over the rape and murder of the doctor.

West Bengal Medical Council cancels registration of former RG Kar hospital principal Sandip Ghosh.