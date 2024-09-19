RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Reuters report wrong about Indian ammo entering Ukraine: Govt

September 19, 2024  21:53
Representational image. Pic: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters
Representational image. Pic: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters
India on Thursday described as "inaccurate" a media report that said artillery shells sold by Indian arms manufacturers have been diverted by European customers to Ukraine and New Delhi has not intervened to stop it. 

"We have seen the Reuters report. It is speculative and misleading. It implies violations by India, where none exist and hence, is inaccurate and mischievous," ministry of external affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said. 

He said India has an "impeccable" track record of compliance with international obligations on the export of military and dual-use items. 

"India has been carrying out its defence exports taking into account its international obligations on non-proliferation and based on its own robust legal and regulatory framework, which includes a holistic assessment of relevant criteria, including end-user obligations and certifications," Jaiswal said. 

Artillery shells sold by Indian arms makers have been diverted by European customers to Ukraine and New Delhi has not intervened to stop the trade despite protests from Moscow, the media report has said, citing 11 unnamed Indian and European government and defence industry officials as well as a Reuters analysis of commercially available customs data. 

The transfer of munitions to support Ukraine's defence against Russia has occurred for more than a year, it has said.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! BJP files plaints against Rahul for his remarks in US
LIVE! BJP files plaints against Rahul for his remarks in US

Pannun files civil case against Indian govt, Doval
Pannun files civil case against Indian govt, Doval

Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has filed a civil lawsuit against the Government of India and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, with a US court issuing summons in the case.

Houses of SC-STs torched: Nitish orders action
Houses of SC-STs torched: Nitish orders action

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday condemned the torching of 34 houses, mostly belonging to SC/ST communities, in Nawada district and asked the Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) to visit the site and...

'Jamaat Wants To Be Nitish, Naidu In J&K'
'Jamaat Wants To Be Nitish, Naidu In J&K'

'We want to ensure that no government in J&K will be formed without our support.'

'Doctors Have Given Us Citizens, A Spine'
'Doctors Have Given Us Citizens, A Spine'

'When we get justice we will stop the protest.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances