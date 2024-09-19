RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Raj Thackeray questions Centre on 'one nation, one poll'

September 19, 2024  08:41
image
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray has said if the Union government is so concerned about the 'one nation, one election' reform, it should first hold polls to the civic bodies in Maharashtra.

Elections to several municipal bodies in the state, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), are pending.

'If so much importance is being given to elections, then first hold civic body polls,' Raj Thackeray said in a post on X on Wednesday, noting that by October many civic bodies will be running under administrators for more than four years.

While the Union cabinet has approved a recommendation for simultaneous elections by a high-level panel, it must also consider views of the states, the MNS chief said.

He also sought to know what happens if a state government collapses or an assembly is dissolved, or if there are mid-term Lok Sabha polls in the country.

The central government on Wednesday accepted a high-level panel's recommendations for holding simultaneous polls for the Lok Sabha, state assemblies and local bodies in a phased manner after a countrywide consensus-building exercise.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed the cabinet's decision, saying it will be a giant stride towards landmark electoral reforms in the country. Various opposition parties, however, have said holding simultaneous polls is not practical.

Asserting that several political parties are already on board, the government said even the parties opposed to it may now feel pressure from within to change their stand due to widespread support on the issue from the people of the country.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

IAF Widow Becomes Army Officer
IAF Widow Becomes Army Officer

Her husband, Squadron Leader Kuldeep Singh, died in a helicopter crash in the Nilgiris in which India's first CDS General Bipin Rawat was killed.

Like These Hot New Jodis? VOTE!
Like These Hot New Jodis? VOTE!

Fresh pairings bring about fresh energy on celluloid. And quite a few untried ones are all set to draw our attention with the unique crackle of their chemistry on the big screen soon.

'Will BJP Be In A Majority Forever?'
'Will BJP Be In A Majority Forever?'

'If the country felt very strongly about the BJP, then why did the country not put money where the mouth is?'

Investment Lessons From Ganpati Bappa
Investment Lessons From Ganpati Bappa

Lord Ganesha's teachings offer valuable insights for investors in the Indian stock market. By thinking big, working consistently, starting early, and approaching investing with a rational mindset, investors can increase their chances of...

Why Mutual Fund Inflows Have Surged
Why Mutual Fund Inflows Have Surged

Largecap, flexicap, and balanced advantage funds together recorded a net inflow of Rs 9,363 crore in August, representing a 70% increase from the previous month's total.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances