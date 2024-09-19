RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Pucca govt job for Agniveers: BJP H'yana manifesto

September 19, 2024  14:09
The Bhartiya Janata party on Thursday released the party's manifesto for the Haryana Assembly elections, just a day after the Congress party announced seven guarantees for the poll-bound state.

Union Minister and BJP President JP Nadda, along with Haryana BJP president Mohan Lal Badoli and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini were present during the launch of the manifesto in Rohtak, Haryana.

The Bhartiya Janata party promised guaranteed jobs for Agniveers and financial assistance of Rs2,100 per month under 'Lado Laxmi Yojana'.To boost employment in the state, the party announced that ten industrial cities will be built on the lines of IMT Kharkhoda and more than 50,000 youth from nearby villages will be given employment.

Under the healthcare initiatives, under Chirayu Ayushman, the amount of Rs 5 lakh received per year will be increased to Rs 10 lakh.

The party also promises to offer scooters to college going female students under Awal Balika Yojana and LPG cylinders for Rupees 500 under the Har Ghar Grahini Yojana.

During the event, Union Minister JP Nadda highlighted key promises from the party's 'Sankalp Patra,' stating, "All women will be provided financial assistance of Rs 2,100 per month under the 'Lado Laxmi Yojna.' Under the Chirayu Ayushman scheme, the Rs 5 lakh you get per year will be increased to Rs 10 lakh. MSP on 24 crops will continue, and we will provide government jobs to 2 lakh youth."

He also assured that LPG cylinders would remain available for Rs 500 to Antyodaya BPL families and guaranteed government jobs for Agniveers. -- ANI
