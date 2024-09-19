



Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who undertook an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas in the district, directed the authorities concerned to ensure the rescue of people living in villages marooned due to the flood in Subarnarekha River following deep depression-induced heavy rain in northern Odisha and upper catchment areas of the river.





After taking an aerial survey of worst-affected Baliapal, Jaleswar and Bhograi blocks, the chief minister told reporters, "One team of NDRF, three teams of ODRAF and eight teams of fire service personnel have been deployed in the rescue and relief operations in the affected areas."





He also asked the district administration to speed up the rescue and relief efforts, as people are still marooned in several villages.





The chief minister said villagers in 35 gram panchayats were still affected and efforts were underway to assist them. -- PTI

