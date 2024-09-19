



In the video, posted by several users on X and Instagram, Singh is seen singing Ramta Jogi song from Taal, when he receives a request for the protest track, called Aar Kobe.





"This is not the place, people haven't come here to protest. They have come here to listen to me and that's my job, right? What you are saying is my heart. This is not the right time and place," the singer said to the fan.





Singh then resumes singing the track before pausing again and telling the fan to join the protests in Kolkata.





"If you really feel about it, go. Go to Kolkata. Gather some people, a lot of Bengalis are here. Go, on the street," he said.





"That song ('Aar Kobe') is not monetised. It will never be monetised... Anybody can use it," Singh added.





The singer had released Aar Kobe on his official YouTube channel on August 28.





Besides crooning the track, Singh is credited as the lyricist and music composer.





The song is dedicated to the victim as well as all "women who face the horrors of gender-based violence", according to the official description..





"This song is a cry for justice, a lament for the countless women who suffer in silence, and a demand for change...Our song echoes the voices of doctors across the country, who tirelessly serve despite the dangers they face.





"This is not simply a protest song, it is a call to action. It is a reminder that our fight for women's safety and dignity is far from over. As we sing, we remember the tireless efforts of those on the frontlines, our doctors, our journalists and our students who deserve not just our respect but our protection," it read. -- PTI

