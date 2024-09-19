



He was inducted into the Congress by its Mumbai unit chief and Lok Sabha MP Varsha Gaikwad at the party office in south Mumbai.





Calling himself a 'secular' minded person, the retired IPS officer who briefly served as the acting Maharashtra director general of police, maintained that no other political party except the Congress follows secular ideology.





"I am not joining a party but a family. I wanted to join the Congress way back in 2004, but didn't get a chance," said Pandey on the occasion as he started a new political innings.





Expressing confidence about the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi coming to power in Maharashtra after the assembly polls, Pandey noted that under its rule common citizens will not have to fear anything.





"As a retired police commissioner, I can say how false cases were filed against me," he said. -- PTI

