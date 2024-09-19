RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Lab report claims beef tallow in Tirupati laddu

September 19, 2024  19:35
The lab report/ANI on X
Amid the controversy over the alleged use of substandard ingredients and animal fat in the preparation of the world renowned Tirupati laddu, the ruling Telugu Desam Party on Thursday claimed that the adulteration has been confirmed by Gujarat-based livestock laboratory, NDDB CALF Ltd on the ghee samples. 

TDP spokesperson Anam Venkata Ramana Reddy in a press conference displayed the purported lab report which apparently confirmed the presence of "beef tallow" in the given ghee sample. 

The purported lab report also claimed the presence of "lard" (relating to pig fat) and fish oil in the samples. 

The sample receipt date was July 9, 2024 and the lab report was dated July 16. 

However, there was no official confirmation on the lab report from either the Andhra Pradesh government or the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which manages the famous Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple. 

CALF (Centre for Analysis and learning in Livestock & Food) is a multidisciplinary analytical laboratory at NDDB (National Dairy Development Board) based in Gujarat's Anand. -- PTI
