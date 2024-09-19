



He will also participate in 13 events across 11 districts, covering the Dabwali, Rania, Bhiwani, Meham, Kalayat, Assandh and Ballabhgarh constituencies, among others, in the coming days, Pathak said at a press conference.





"AAP national convenor Kejriwal has come out of jail after defeating the BJP's conspiracy. Now he is fully prepared for the election campaign in Haryana and will start on September 20," he said.





His further campaign schedule will be announced later, he added.





Kejriwal resigned as Delhi chief minister after being released from Tihar jail last week in the excise policy case.





He will have a hectic campaign schedule in Haryana, which goes to the polls on October 5.





The AAP is contesting all 90 seats in Haryana after talks with the Congress over a seat-share agreement broke down.





It is clear that "the BJP is going to be completely wiped out from Haryana", Pathak claimed. -- PTI

