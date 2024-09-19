RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Kejriwal to join AAP's Haryana poll campaign with roadshow in Jagadhri

September 19, 2024  21:05
File image
File image
AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal will join the party's campaign in poll-bound Haryana with a roadshow in the Jagadhri constituency on September 20, AAP national general secretary (organisation) Sandeep Pathak said on Thursday. 

He will also participate in 13 events across 11 districts, covering the Dabwali, Rania, Bhiwani, Meham, Kalayat, Assandh and Ballabhgarh constituencies, among others, in the coming days, Pathak said at a press conference. 

"AAP national convenor Kejriwal has come out of jail after defeating the BJP's conspiracy. Now he is fully prepared for the election campaign in Haryana and will start on September 20," he said. 

His further campaign schedule will be announced later, he added. 

Kejriwal resigned as Delhi chief minister after being released from Tihar jail last week in the excise policy case. 

He will have a hectic campaign schedule in Haryana, which goes to the polls on October 5. 

The AAP is contesting all 90 seats in Haryana after talks with the Congress over a seat-share agreement broke down. 

It is clear that "the BJP is going to be completely wiped out from Haryana", Pathak claimed.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! BJP files plaints against Rahul for his remarks in US
LIVE! BJP files plaints against Rahul for his remarks in US

Pannun files civil case against Indian govt, Doval
Pannun files civil case against Indian govt, Doval

Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has filed a civil lawsuit against the Government of India and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, with a US court issuing summons in the case.

Houses of SC-STs torched: Nitish orders action
Houses of SC-STs torched: Nitish orders action

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday condemned the torching of 34 houses, mostly belonging to SC/ST communities, in Nawada district and asked the Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) to visit the site and...

'Jamaat Wants To Be Nitish, Naidu In J&K'
'Jamaat Wants To Be Nitish, Naidu In J&K'

'We want to ensure that no government in J&K will be formed without our support.'

'Doctors Have Given Us Citizens, A Spine'
'Doctors Have Given Us Citizens, A Spine'

'When we get justice we will stop the protest.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances