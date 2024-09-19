



Suraj Maan, brother of jailed gangster Parvesh Maan, was shot dead by three motorcycle-borne men when he was going to a gym near his residence, a killing linked to a gang war between Pravesh Mann and another incarcerated gangster Kapil Maan.





Additional commissioner of police (crime) Sanjay Bhatia said that Kajal Khattri, who is the wife of Kapil Maan and is known as Lady Don, was wanted for allegedly conspiring to murder Suraj.





The 29-year-old was arrested from a hotel in Hisar of Haryana. Bhatia said that since Kapil was behind bars, Kajal was running his gang.





The Uttar Pradesh police had announced a reward of Rs 25,000 foe her arrest.





"She has been arrested by our team and is being interrogated," Bhatia said.





A family feud between Kapil and Parvesh, hailing from the same village in Delhi's Khera Khurd, turned into a desperate gang war in which several people have been killed in the past few years. -- PTI

