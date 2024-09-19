RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Jailed gangster's wife held for AI employee's murder

September 19, 2024  00:30
image
A jailed gangster's wife has been arrested in connection with the murder of a crew member of Air India in Greater Noida in January this year, officials said on Wednesday. 

Suraj Maan, brother of jailed gangster Parvesh Maan, was shot dead by three motorcycle-borne men when he was going to a gym near his residence, a killing linked to a gang war between Pravesh Mann and another incarcerated gangster Kapil Maan. 

Additional commissioner of police (crime) Sanjay Bhatia said that Kajal Khattri, who is the wife of Kapil Maan and is known as Lady Don, was wanted for allegedly conspiring to murder Suraj. 

The 29-year-old was arrested from a hotel in Hisar of Haryana. Bhatia said that since Kapil was behind bars, Kajal was running his gang. 

The Uttar Pradesh police had announced a reward of Rs 25,000 foe her arrest. 

"She has been arrested by our team and is being interrogated," Bhatia said. 

A family feud between Kapil and Parvesh, hailing from the same village in Delhi's Khera Khurd, turned into a desperate gang war in which several people have been killed in the past few years. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Archer's return: Major boost for England's ODI hopes
Archer's return: Major boost for England's ODI hopes

England fast bowler Jofra Archer will play his first One-day International for 18 months in Thursday's clash with Australia at Trent Bridge, stand-in captain Harry Brook said on Wednesday.

Keralites drank liquor worth Rs 818 cr during 12-day Onam
Keralites drank liquor worth Rs 818 cr during 12-day Onam

Over the 12-day festival period, Rs 818.21 crore worth of liquor was sold, surpassing last year's figures of Rs 809.25 crore during the same period, according to officials here on Wednesday.

MP teacher held for raping 3-year-old student; school ignores complaint
MP teacher held for raping 3-year-old student; school ignores complaint

While Chief Minister Mohan Yadav promised strict action in the matter, the Opposition Congress accused the Bharatiya Janata Party government of failing to protect children in the state.

5 Odisha cops suspended for attacking Army officer, molesting friend
5 Odisha cops suspended for attacking Army officer, molesting friend

According to an order issued by the director general of police YB Khurania on Wednesday the five police personnel have been suspended on charge of gross misconduct.

Ronaldo's new boss: Al-Nassr make shock appointment
Ronaldo's new boss: Al-Nassr make shock appointment

Al-Nassr have appointed Stefano Pioli as manager to replace Luis Castro, the Saudi Pro League club said on Wednesday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances