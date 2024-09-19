



At least 25 houses were set ablaze by unidentified miscreants in the Mufassil Police Station area in Krishnanagar in Bihar's Nawada.





Highlighting injustice against the Bahujans in Bihar, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lashed out at the BJP and the NDA allies for suppressing the community.





"Burning down an entire colony of Mahadalits in Nawada and destroying the houses of more than 80 families is highlighting the horrifying picture of injustice against the Bahujans in Bihar. The cries of the Dalit families who had lost their homes and property and the terror created in the deprived society by the echo of the fierce firing were also not successful in waking up the sleeping government of Bihar," Rahul Gandhi wrote in a post on X.





Lashing out at the NDA government and accusing them of sheltering the anarchists who intimidate the Bahujans, Rahul said that the silence of the Prime Minister on such an incident is a "seal of approving" this big conspiracy.





"The Bihar Government and the State Police must take immediate and strict action against all the culprits of this shameful crime and provide complete justice to the victim families by rehabilitating them," the Congress leader wrote on X.





Amid growing voices by the opposition leaders over the incident in Nawada, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ADG Law and order Bihar to inspect the spot.





Bahujan Samaj party Chief Mayawati asked the Centre to aid the victims.





"The incident of burning down many houses of poor Dalits in Bihar's Nawada by the goons and ruining their lives is extremely sad and serious. The government should take strict legal action against the culprits and also provide full financial help for the rehabilitation of the victims," Mayawati wrote in a post on X.

