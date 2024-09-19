



The court also directed the government to pay a compensation of Rs 1 lakh each to 21 other girls, who were also abused.





The first bench comprising acting Chief Justice D Krishnakumar and Justice PB Balaji gave the directive while passing further interim orders on a Public Interest Litigation filed by advocate A P Suryaprakasam, seeking to transfer the investigation into the incident from the Krishnagiri police to the Central Bureau of Investigation.





During the course of arguments, Suryaprakasam submitted the victims were paid only an interim compensation. They have to carry the 'cross' till the end of their life.





Therefore, they may be paid further compensation, he added.





The bench said the government can pay Rs 5 lakh to two of the victims and one lakh each to the remaining 21 girls.





The compensation amount be deposited in Mahila Court in Krishnagiri district and the victims' families can file applications for claiming the compensation amount, the bench added.





The bench made it clear it was open to the authorities to proceed against the school management for recovery of the compensation amount.





Let the Tamil Nadu State Legal Services Authority assist the victims' families to withdraw the compensation amount, the bench added. -- PTI

