



Perayil was a 26-year-old chartered accountant who died allegedly due to extreme work pressure at the firm.





"Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Anna Sebastian Perayil. A thorough investigation into the allegations of an unsafe and exploitative work environment is underway. We are committed to ensuring justice & LabourMinistry has officially taken up the complaint," Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje Thursday said on X.





EY on Wednesday issued a statement stating, "We are deeply saddened by Anna Sebastian's tragic and untimely passing in July 2024."





Since the death, EY has been in touch with the family, helping them but it is only now that her family has chosen to write to the company, complaining about the "excessive workload", it had said.





EY has said it will continue to improve and provide a healthy workplace in its offices throughout the country. -- PTI

The ministry of labour & employment is investigating alleged "unsafe and exploitative work environment" days after the tragic demise of Anna Sebastian Perayil who worked with SR Batliboi, a member firm of EY Global.