RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Girl mauled to death by leopard in Udaipur

September 19, 2024  15:52
image
A 16-year-old girl was mauled to death by a leopard in Rajasthan's Udaipur district, police said Thursday. 

According to the police, the incident happened in Undithal village under Gogunda police station area. Kamla had gone to graze goats in the jungle on Wednesday afternoon. When she did not return home by the evening, family members started searching for her in the jungle. 

"The villagers along with family members searched the jungle and today morning they found the girl's body in the jungle. The leopard attacked the girl's face, back and chest area," Gogunda SHO Shaitan Singh Nathawat said. 

He said that a forest department team has also reached the spot to investigate the matter and trap the leopard. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

1st Test Updates: Ashwin, Jadeja pile on the runs
1st Test Updates: Ashwin, Jadeja pile on the runs

LIVE! Delhi's new Cabinet under Atishi finalised
LIVE! Delhi's new Cabinet under Atishi finalised

Decide on Kangana's film by Sep 25: HC to censors
Decide on Kangana's film by Sep 25: HC to censors

The Bombay high court on Thursday said creative freedom and the freedom of expression cannot be curtailed and the censor board cannot refuse to certify a film just because there is an apprehension of a law and order problem.

'Should we send Bishnoi': Salim Khan threatened
'Should we send Bishnoi': Salim Khan threatened

A man and a burqa-clad woman allegedly threatened noted screenwriter Salim Khan, father of Bollywood actor Salman Khan, citing jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's name in Mumbai's Bandra area, police said on Thursday.

BJP promises jobs to every Agniveer from Haryana
BJP promises jobs to every Agniveer from Haryana

Bharatiya Janata Party president J P Nadda on Thursday released the party's manifesto for the October 5 Haryana assembly polls, promising purchase of 24 crops at the minimum support price and guaranteed government job for every Agniveer...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances