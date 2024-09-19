RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Four wagons derail near yard in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, services affected

September 19, 2024  01:17
File image
Four wagons of a mechanical rake derailed near Narayanpur Anant yard in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district on Wednesday, disrupting railway services on the route, officials said.

No one was injured in the incident that happened near point 67 of the yard in the Sonpur division of the East Central Railway around 5 pm, they said. 

"The incident has caused disruption of rail traffic on the route. Mechanical and other technical staff are on the job to restore services," East Central Railway CPRO Sharswati Chandra said.

"The matter is being investigated by the senior officials of the ECR," he said.

More than 10 trains had to be diverted, and some trains short-terminated following the accident, he added.

Among the diverted trains were Amritsar-Jaynagar Shaheed Express, Patna-Jaynagar Express, Harihar Express, Darbhanga-Amritsar Jannayak Express and Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, Chandra said. -- PTI
