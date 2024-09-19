RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Doctors to withdraw 'cease work' from Saturday

September 19, 2024  22:59
Agitating junior doctors announced that they will "partially" lift their 'cease work' and partially rejoin their duties at emergency and essential services in state-run hospitals from Saturday as the West Bengal government has accepted most of their demands. 

The medics, who have been on 'cease work' for the last 41 days following the rape and murder of a woman doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, announced that they would lift their sit-in outside Swasthya Bhawan on Friday. 

Before lifting the sit-in, they would hold a march from Swasthya Bhawan, the state health department headquarters, to CBI office at CGO Complex in Salt Lake area. 

"It has been decided that given the flood situation in West Bengal and the state government agreeing to certain demands of ours, we will be rejoining emergency and essential services partially from Saturday. We are withdrawing our cease work partially," an agitating doctor said after their general body meeting. 

The protesting doctors said they will not work in the Out Patient Department (OPD) but will work partially in emergency and essential services. -- PTI
