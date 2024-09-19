rediff.com
Rediffmail
Money
Business Email
Videos
Enterprise Email
Shopping
Sign in
Create Account
HOME
NEWS
BUSINESS
MOVIES
CRICKET
SPORTS
GET AHEAD
Headlines
Defence
Images
Columns
Interviews
Specials
LIVE
« Back
Deceptive myth
September 19, 2024 12:43
What light will illumine the city's tragedy this Puja? The sadness and grotesquerie of our female symbol this year has vanquished the opiate symbol of Shakti, writes Saikat Majumdar. Read the column
here.
« Back to LIVE
Rediffmail for Work
Book a domain
Rediffmail
Money
Online Shopping
Videos
© 2024 Rediff.com -
Investor Information
-
Advertise with us
-
Disclaimer
-
Privacy Policy
-
Feedback
-
About us
-
Terms of use
-
Grievances