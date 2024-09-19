RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Was joking: Couple who threatened Salim Khan

September 19, 2024  14:11
Update: A man and a burqa-clad woman allegedly threatened noted screenwriter Salim Khan, father of Bollywood actor Salman Khan, citing jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's name in Mumbai's Bandra area, police said on Thursday. 

 The incident took place when Khan was sitting at the Bandra Bandstand promenade after his morning walk on Wednesday, following which the police detained the accused duo, an official said. 

 During their investigation, they told the police that they were playing mischief with Khan, he said. "A man and a burqa-clad woman going on a two-wheeler spotted Salim Khan sitting at the Bandstand promenade and came near him after taking a U-turn. They stopped close to him and asked him 'Lawrence Bishnoi ko bheju kya?' (Should we send Lawrence Bishnoi to you?)," the official said. 

After threatening him, the couple fled from the spot, he said. Salim Khan's bodyguard later lodged a complaint at the Bandra police station on Wednesday, based on which an case was registered. 

"We launched a probe and detained both the accused persons. During their investigation, they told us that they were playing mischief," he said. PTI
The Bombay high court on Thursday said creative freedom and the freedom of expression cannot be curtailed and the censor board cannot refuse to certify a film just because there is an apprehension of a law and order problem.

Bharatiya Janata Party president J P Nadda on Thursday released the party's manifesto for the October 5 Haryana assembly polls, promising purchase of 24 crops at the minimum support price and guaranteed government job for every Agniveer...

In the latest attacks, at least 20 people lost their lives and over 450 were injured, authorities said, according to a report by Al Jazeera.

