



The 84-year-old died due to heart attack at his residence, and is survived by his wife, a son and three daughters, sources close to him said.





The contractors' association under the leadership of Kempanna had during the previous BJP government alleged "harassment" by ministers, elected representatives and others, accusing them of demanding 40 percent commission for awarding contracts and clearing bills, and had also written a letter to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regard.





During the 2023 assembly polls, the then opposition Congress had used the contractors' association's 40 percent commission charge as a major weapon to corner the BJP government, which is said to be one among the factors that led to the saffron party's debacle in the election.





After coming to power, the Congress had, based on the allegations, formed the Justice HN Nagamohan Das Commission to investigate irregularities in various contracts awarded and works carried out, in the wake of allegations of '40 per cent commission' that were levelled against the previous BJP administration. -- PTI

