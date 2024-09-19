RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Contractors' body chief Kempanna, known for 40% commission claim against BJP, dies

September 19, 2024  18:19
D Kempanna/File image
D Kempanna/File image
Karnataka State Contractors' Association president D Kempanna, who was at the forefront in its fight in exposing the alleged "40 percent commission" scam during the previous BJP government, passed away in Bengaluru on Thursday. 

The 84-year-old died due to heart attack at his residence, and is survived by his wife, a son and three daughters, sources close to him said. 

The contractors' association under the leadership of Kempanna had during the previous BJP government alleged "harassment" by ministers, elected representatives and others, accusing them of demanding 40 percent commission for awarding contracts and clearing bills, and had also written a letter to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regard. 

During the 2023 assembly polls, the then opposition Congress had used the contractors' association's 40 percent commission charge as a major weapon to corner the BJP government, which is said to be one among the factors that led to the saffron party's debacle in the election. 

After coming to power, the Congress had, based on the allegations, formed the Justice HN Nagamohan Das Commission to investigate irregularities in various contracts awarded and works carried out, in the wake of allegations of '40 per cent commission' that were levelled against the previous BJP administration. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

PHOTOS: Ashwin slams century to rescue India on Day 1
PHOTOS: Ashwin slams century to rescue India on Day 1

IMAGES from the first Test, Day 1 between India and Bangladesh played at the Chepauk in Chennai on Thursday

LIVE! Shinde defends MLA Gaikwad over Rahul remarks
LIVE! Shinde defends MLA Gaikwad over Rahul remarks

RG Kar: Striking Bengal docs await govt response
RG Kar: Striking Bengal docs await govt response

The e-mail, detailing the points which were discussed and agreed upon between the two sides and also those which weren't, was sent as per the state's requirement based on which the government is expected to issue directives, the doctors...

'Doctors Have Given Us Citizens, A Spine'
'Doctors Have Given Us Citizens, A Spine'

'When we get justice we will stop the protest.'

BJP guarantees jobs to Agniveers, Rs 2,100 to women
BJP guarantees jobs to Agniveers, Rs 2,100 to women

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday released its manifesto for the October 5 Haryana assembly polls, promising a monthly assistance of Rs 2,100 for women, two lakh government jobs for the youth and guaranteed government job for...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances