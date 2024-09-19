



In his letter, Nadda slammed Kharge's attempt to defend Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, calling it an effort to "polish a failed product."Nadda began his letter by pointing out what he described as Rahul Gandhi's "history" of disrespecting both the Prime Minister and the OBC community.





He highlighted Gandhi's controversial statements, including calling the Prime Minister a "thief" and using other inappropriate language.





Nadda questioned Kharge's defence of Gandhi, asking, "Due to what compulsion are you trying to justify Rahul Gandhi?"





He also mentioned past remarks made by other Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, who had referred to Modi as a "merchant of death."





Nadda criticised Congress for glorifying such statements and asked, "Why did the Congress forget about political purity then?" He further accused the party of ignoring political standards while claiming to uphold political dignity.





Nadda claimed that Congress has now become a "copy and paste" party under Rahul Gandhi's leadership, alleging that the party has adopted "evil ways" under pressure from its "famous prince." He stated that Congress leaders have insulted Prime Minister Modi over 110 times in the last decade and listed derogatory terms allegedly used by Congress leaders.





BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda has written a letter to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in response to a letter Kharge had earlier addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.