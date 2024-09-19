RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

CBI questions Calcutta Med College super on RG Kar

September 19, 2024  09:06
image
Calcutta Medical College Superintendent Anjan Adhikari was questioned by the CBI on Thursday regarding the RG Kar Medical College woman doctor's rape and murder case. 

 He was called to provide information about TMC MLA and West Bengal Medical Council President Sudipta Roy.

 Speaking to the media after his meeting with the CBI, Adhikari said, "Sir (Sudipta Roy) did call, and I was in touch with him often, we mostly about how the functioning and work were going. I wasn't aware of any incident. I only came to know about the incident through the media." 

 Meanwhile, Junior doctors from the West Bengal Junior Doctors Front expressed dissatisfaction after officials failed to agree to all their demands following a meeting with Chief Secretary Manoj Pant at Nabanna on Wednesday evening. 

Speaking to ANI, a junior doctor said, "When the meeting was going on, then the Chief Secretary agreed to accept all our demands, but after the meeting, our demands were refused as they did not focus on our demands. There were things that were not discussed; they asked us to mail. What is the point of writing mail after holding a meeting? What we wanted was not given to us, and they even refused to provide us in writing. We have submitted our demands, and our protest will continue because we are upset with the meeting." 

 Another doctor, Shaintini, added, "Today, when we went in, we were very hopeful... for 41 days, we have been on the streets demanding basic human rights and justice. We not only wanted our healthcare to improve but also patient care. After the meeting, we feel hopeless. We want the protest to end but are forced to continue until all our demands are met." 

 The junior doctors have been protesting for over a month, seeking improvements in healthcare and working conditions. Following the meeting, the state government accepted some of their demands, including the removal of the Kolkata Police Chief and two senior health officials -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

IAF Widow Becomes Army Officer
IAF Widow Becomes Army Officer

Her husband, Squadron Leader Kuldeep Singh, died in a helicopter crash in the Nilgiris in which India's first CDS General Bipin Rawat was killed.

Like These Hot New Jodis? VOTE!
Like These Hot New Jodis? VOTE!

Fresh pairings bring about fresh energy on celluloid. And quite a few untried ones are all set to draw our attention with the unique crackle of their chemistry on the big screen soon.

'Will BJP Be In A Majority Forever?'
'Will BJP Be In A Majority Forever?'

'If the country felt very strongly about the BJP, then why did the country not put money where the mouth is?'

Investment Lessons From Ganpati Bappa
Investment Lessons From Ganpati Bappa

Lord Ganesha's teachings offer valuable insights for investors in the Indian stock market. By thinking big, working consistently, starting early, and approaching investing with a rational mindset, investors can increase their chances of...

Why Mutual Fund Inflows Have Surged
Why Mutual Fund Inflows Have Surged

Largecap, flexicap, and balanced advantage funds together recorded a net inflow of Rs 9,363 crore in August, representing a 70% increase from the previous month's total.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances