



Production house Spirit Media, founded by Baahubali star Rana Daggubati, has acquired the exclusive rights to distribute the Malayalam-Hindi film in India.





The movie, titled Prabhayay Ninachathellam in Malayalam, will subsequently be released across all major cities in India.





It is an official Indo-French co-production between Chalk and Cheese Films from India and petit chaos from France Zico Maitra (Chalk and Cheese Films) and Ranabir Das (Another Birth), who also served as the cinematographer on the film, serve as the Indian producers on the movie.





Kapadia, an alumnus of the FTII who charted history by becoming the first Indian filmmaker to win the Grand Prix award for All We Imagine as Light, said she is thrilled to have her film released in India. -- PTI

