



Notably, the government plans to reduce the number of study permits from 4,85,000 in 2024 to 4,37,000 in 2025, a 10 per cent decrease.





Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the decision of reducing the number of study permits granted to foreign students and said that when "bad actors" abuse the immigration system, "we crack down.





"Sharing a post on X, Trudeau wrote, "We're granting 35% fewer international student permits this year. And next year, that number's going down by another 10%."





"Immigration is an advantage for our economy -- but when bad actors abuse the system and take advantage of students, we crack down," the post added.





Notably, on Wednesday, Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, announced additional measures to manage the volume of temporary resident arrivals, uphold the integrity of our immigration system and protect vulnerable people.

In a significant move, Canada said that it is taking steps to manage its temporary resident population by reducing the number of study permits issued to international students and tightening eligibility for work permits.