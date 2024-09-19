RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

BJP files plaints against Rahul for his remarks in US

September 19, 2024  21:37
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi/File image
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi/File image
Three separate police complaints were filed by the Delhi BJP against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, including for his "divisive and provocative comments" on the condition of Sikhs in India and remarks to end reservation, during his recent US visit. 

The development comes a day after the Congress filed a complaint at the Tughlaq Road police station here on Wednesday over recent statements of leaders belonging to the ruling National Democratic Alliance targeting Gandhi. 

The Congress alleged that the statements of the NDA leaders were aimed at jeopardising the safety and security of the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha and to disturb peace throughout the country, especially in view of the Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana. 

The complaints against Gandhi were filed by the Sikh cell, SC Morcha and ST Morcha of the Delhi BJP at different police stations, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said. 

"Rahul Gandhis statement in the US about Sikhs has hurt the religious sentiments of the community in the country, while his remarks to do away with reservation has outraged the Scheduled Castes (SCs)," Sachdeva said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! BJP files plaints against Rahul for his remarks in US
LIVE! BJP files plaints against Rahul for his remarks in US

Pannun files civil case against Indian govt, Doval
Pannun files civil case against Indian govt, Doval

Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has filed a civil lawsuit against the Government of India and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, with a US court issuing summons in the case.

Houses of SC-STs torched: Nitish orders action
Houses of SC-STs torched: Nitish orders action

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday condemned the torching of 34 houses, mostly belonging to SC/ST communities, in Nawada district and asked the Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) to visit the site and...

'Jamaat Wants To Be Nitish, Naidu In J&K'
'Jamaat Wants To Be Nitish, Naidu In J&K'

'We want to ensure that no government in J&K will be formed without our support.'

'Doctors Have Given Us Citizens, A Spine'
'Doctors Have Given Us Citizens, A Spine'

'When we get justice we will stop the protest.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances