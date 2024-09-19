



The development comes a day after the Congress filed a complaint at the Tughlaq Road police station here on Wednesday over recent statements of leaders belonging to the ruling National Democratic Alliance targeting Gandhi.





The Congress alleged that the statements of the NDA leaders were aimed at jeopardising the safety and security of the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha and to disturb peace throughout the country, especially in view of the Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana.





The complaints against Gandhi were filed by the Sikh cell, SC Morcha and ST Morcha of the Delhi BJP at different police stations, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said.





"Rahul Gandhis statement in the US about Sikhs has hurt the religious sentiments of the community in the country, while his remarks to do away with reservation has outraged the Scheduled Castes (SCs)," Sachdeva said. -- PTI

