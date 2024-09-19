



The incident came months after the gang fired at Salman Khan's Bandra house allegedly at the behest of the gangster.









Bollywood actor Salman Khan's father Salim Khan receives a threat while on his morning walk, Mumbai police have launched a probe. According to reports a man on a scooter accompanied by a female approached Salim Khan, stopped in front of him, and issued a direct threat linked to the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The man reportedly asked, "Lawrence Bishnoi ko bheju kya? (Should I send Lawrence Bishnoi?)"