Bishnoi ko bheju kya? Salim Khan threatened

September 19, 2024  13:08
image
Bollywood actor Salman Khan's father Salim Khan receives a threat while on his morning walk, Mumbai police have launched a probe. According to reports a man on a scooter accompanied by a female approached Salim Khan, stopped in front of him, and issued a direct threat linked to the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The man reportedly asked, "Lawrence Bishnoi ko bheju kya? (Should I send Lawrence Bishnoi?)"

The incident came months after the gang fired at Salman Khan's Bandra house allegedly at the behest of the gangster.


1st Test Updates: Jaiswal hits fifty as India recover
LIVE! Couple who threatened Salim Khan were...
Decide on Kangana's film by Sep 25: HC to censors
BJP promises jobs to every Agniveer from Haryana
Lebanon: Israel's big remark as device blasts kill 20
