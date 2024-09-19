RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Big B apologises after pronouncing Marathi word 'kachra' incorrectly

September 19, 2024  18:39
image
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has issued an apology after mispronouncing Marathi word kachra in a video. 

Bachchan, 81, shared a video on Wednesday in which he pledged not to litter on streets. 

However, his friend, singer Sudesh Bhosale, pointed out a mistake the actor made in the video. 

Now, the actor has shared another video post where he narrated the same and apologised for his mistake. 

The caption of the post read, "Had done a video where pronunciation was wrong .. so corrected it .. Apologies." 

He began the video by saying, "Hello, I'm Amitabh Bachchan. A few days ago, I shared a video on raising social awareness stating that I won't litter. I also said the same thing in Marathi language, and my pronunciation in Marathi was a bit incorrect." 

"The word, kachra in Marathi was mispronounced. My friend Sudesh Bhosale informed me about the mispronunciation. Hence, I'm making this video, this time with correct pronunciation," he added. 

The actor is currently hosting the 16th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati.
