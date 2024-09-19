Delhi Chief Minister-designate Atishi and her cabinet will take the oath of office on September 21, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said on Thursday. The ruling party had initially decided that only Atishi would be sworn in, however, it was later determined that her council of ministers would also take the oath. Arvind Kejriwal resigned as the Delhi chief minister on Tuesday, after which Atishi staked claim to form a new government in the national capital. PTI