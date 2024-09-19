RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Abdullahs, Muftis, Gandhis gave fear to J-K: PM

September 19, 2024  14:49
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday targeted the Abdullahs, Muftis, and Gandhis, saying they have brought only fear and anarchy to Jammu and Kashmir, and added that the region will no longer remain under their control as the local youth are now challenging them.

He also accused these three families of believing that it is their birthright to grab power by any means and deprive the people of Jammu and Kashmir of their legitimate rights.

Addressing a public rally in Srinagar PM Modi said, "The three families think that it is their birthright to capture power by any means and then loot you all. Their political agenda has been to deprive the people of Jammu and Kashmir of their legitimate rights. They have given only fear and anarchy to Jammu and Kashmir but now Jammu and Kashmir will no longer be in the grip of these three families...Now our youth here is challenging them. The youth whom they did not allow to progress have come out against them."

Modi further criticized Congress, the National Conference (NC), and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for creating divisions and asserted that the BJP is uniting everyone and bridging the gap between 'Dil' and Delhi.

"Congress-NC-PDP just did the division. But BJP is uniting everyone. We are bridging the distance between 'Dil' and Delhi."

PM Modi claimed that the Abdullah, Mufti and Gandhi families have destroyed the youth's faith in democracy, but now the youth are realizing that only their vote can bring real change.

"The three families here consider the politics of Jammu and Kashmir as their fiefdom. They do not want to let anyone else come forward except their own family. Otherwise, why did they stop the elections of the panchayat, BDC and DDC? They thought that through this, new people would emerge in politics and challenge their family regime. The result of their selfishness was that the youth here started losing faith in democracy. They felt that whether they cast their vote or not, these three families would definitely come to power. So much has changed now as compared to the earlier circumstances... The youth here have developed confidence that only their vote can bring about real change," PM Modi said.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

1st Test Updates: Ashwin, Jadeja pile on the runs
1st Test Updates: Ashwin, Jadeja pile on the runs

LIVE! Delhi's new Cabinet under Atishi finalised
LIVE! Delhi's new Cabinet under Atishi finalised

Decide on Kangana's film by Sep 25: HC to censors
Decide on Kangana's film by Sep 25: HC to censors

The Bombay high court on Thursday said creative freedom and the freedom of expression cannot be curtailed and the censor board cannot refuse to certify a film just because there is an apprehension of a law and order problem.

'Should we send Bishnoi': Salim Khan threatened
'Should we send Bishnoi': Salim Khan threatened

A man and a burqa-clad woman allegedly threatened noted screenwriter Salim Khan, father of Bollywood actor Salman Khan, citing jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's name in Mumbai's Bandra area, police said on Thursday.

BJP promises jobs to every Agniveer from Haryana
BJP promises jobs to every Agniveer from Haryana

Bharatiya Janata Party president J P Nadda on Thursday released the party's manifesto for the October 5 Haryana assembly polls, promising purchase of 24 crops at the minimum support price and guaranteed government job for every Agniveer...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances