3 killed, 2.5 lakh affected by flood in West Bengal

September 19, 2024  23:56
File image
Three persons were killed and over 2.5 lakh people affected by the floods in southern West Bengal, an official said on Thursday. 

Six districts of the state were affected by the flood, he said. 

After visiting the flood-affected areas in Paschim Medinipur and Howrah districts, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held a meeting at the state secretariat and directed officials to prepare a list of the damage caused by the calamity, he said.  

She instructed officials to start repairing roads immediately after the water recedes, he added. Banerjee also directed officials to chalk out plans to deal with the water released by the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) from its dams. 

Meanwhile, rising waters of the adjoining Buriganga canal inundated Banerjee's Kalighat residence in the afternoon. At that time, she was not at home. -- PTI 
